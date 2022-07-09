ITHACA — Ithaca College congratulates all May 2022 graduates.

  • Jimmy Johnson of Candor graduated with a BS in Business Administration.
  • Ethan Jones of Waverly graduated Cum Laude with a BA in Biology.
  • Brandon Shirley of Candor graduated with a BS in Business Administration.

