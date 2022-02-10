Thursday, Feb. 10:
FEED MY SHEEP FOOD PANTRY: will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: Distribution is from our large parking lot at the back Senior door.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL: will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A delicious TAKE-OUT only dinner of Macaroni and Cheese with Ham, Green Beans, Fruit, Roll and Cake hosted by the Athens United Methodist Women will be available. Pick up is from the parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle.
Tuesday, Feb. 15:
THE SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDUBON CLUB: invites the public to join them for their 15 meeting at the Airport Senior Community Club House on Piper Ave. Sayre PA. The meeting starts with a pot-luck supper at 6 p.m., a short business meeting, and at 7:30 p.m. a program on Costa Rica by Marsha Zwierlein. Meetings are free and open to anyone interested in nature. Bring a dish to pass and your own table service. Dessert and coffee will be provided by the club. For more information, contact Inga 607-425-7426 or our website: http://www.susquehannavalleyaudubon.org
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topics are “Christian Morality, Parts 1 and 2,” presented by Kamie Hoey. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Tuesday, Feb. 22:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “Christian Morality, Part 3,” presented by John Moliski. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Tuesday, March 1:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topic is “What Is Lent?,” presented by the team. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Tuesday, March 8:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topics are “Christian Decision Making” and “The Eucharist,” presented by Maureen Wright. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.