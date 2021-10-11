ELMIRA – Elmira College was pleased to welcome local students back to campus for the fall 2021 term, including:

Kiara Babcock of Waverly; Julia Campbell of Athens; Jenna Cowder of South Waverly; Abigail Durgin of Waverly; Asher Ellis of Waverly; Amelia Martin of Athens; Sydney Meyers of Waverly;

Tonia Miller of Ulster; Mackenzie Mills of Lockwood; Allyssa Murrelle of Sayre; Ryan Reid of Sayre; Patience Reynolds of Waverly; Nathan Romano of Sayre; Nathan Ryck of Waverly; Alexa Sitzer of Sayre;

Betsy Smith of Sayre; Emily Sutryk of Sayre; Annaleise Vanderpool of Sayre; Andrea Webster of Sayre; Madeline Wilson of Sayre; and Christian Zwierlein of Waverly.

Recommended for you

Load comments