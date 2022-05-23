ATHENS — The library will close early on May 26 at 5 p.m. for Girls Night Out; the library will be closed Saturday, May 28 and Monday, May 30 in observance of the Memorial Day weekend.
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
Join Bad Guys Book Club on Wednesday, May 25 at 4 p.m. Participants will talk about the first book in the Bad Guys book series, eat popcorn, and learn how to make an origami wolf. This program is recommended for ages 7-10, but anyone who enjoyed the book is welcome to attend.
Whether you are 10 or 110 join us on Wednesday, May 25 for Gaming Club. Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group! We look forward to seeing you from 5 to 7 p.m.
On Thursday, May 26 at 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook page. This week she will read stories about gardens.
Join Girls Night Out on Thursday, May 26 at the Sayre Theatre to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era. Tickets can be purchased for $15 at the Spalding Memorial Library and include admission, a small drink, and a small popcorn. We invite you to arrive at 6:15 p.m. to try your hand at winning themed door prizes and raffle baskets! Walk the red carpet in your best dress and fancy hats! Viewing starts at 7 p.m. If you have any questions, call the library at 570-888-7117.
Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library while supplies last. Each bag contains all of the storytime crafts for the month. Call the library at 570-888-7117 to reserve a bag for your child, or stop in to pick one up today.
Join storytime at the library on Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Participants will read stories about gardens, sing songs, and make a craft. They will also play with blocks after the 11 a.m. storytime. No registration is required, and all ages are invited.
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding until June 30, 2022. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the Library if you have any questions.
