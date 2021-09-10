WAVERLY – Join the Valley United Presbyterian Church for its annual Heifer Hike on Sunday, Sept. 19, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Participants will walk as a group around Waverly, beginning and ending at the Valley United Presbyterian Church, located at 459 Park Ave. in Waverly, N.Y. The walk is estimated to take place until 1 p.m.
As part of this event, Valley United Presbyterian Church is accepting pledge cards to support Heifer International, an organization that donates livestock and crops to the community, providing a steady supply of food and helping to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way.
If you would like to walk in this event or support the effort with a pledge card, please call the church office at (607) 565-5683.
Valley United Presbyterian Church was founded in January 2014 as a merge of the three historic community Penn-York Valley Presbyterian churches that had been in existence since the 1800s. Valley United combines historic architecture from the original churches with modern touches and a growing, open-minded congregation. This church is home to those who continue to search for and grow in God’s love and demonstrate respect and appreciation for others and our differences. For more information, visit our website at valleypresby.org.
