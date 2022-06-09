Caring for the Caregiver

Pam Secrist graduated from Athens High School in 1977. She worked hard for the next 10 years in training at Robert Packer Hospital, Elmira College, and Syracuse University, attaining a Master’s Degree in Nursing. Four years later, while working at Robert Packer Hospital, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.
It is an incurable disease that causes the infection-fighting system of the body to mistakenly damage areas of the brain and spine. This can result in numbness, tingling, mood changes, memory problems, pain, fatigue, blindness and/or paralysis.
Treatment to slow the worsening of the disease was not available to her for another three years. Despite several months of hospitalizations and nursing home rehabilitation admissions, she was able to work for 23 years in various areas of Packer Hospital. She has been unable to work for a number of years, because of progressive weakness. She requires a mechanical lift to move between her hospital bed and her wheelchair.
Even while dealing with an advanced debilitating disease, she has continued to work to give back to the community. She has worked with My Brother’s Keeper for the last 19 years, making quilts for the homeless, as well as the Quilt Guild, and cat quilts for animal shelters. Seventeen years ago, she was a founding member of the Valley MS Support Group, and continues to be active in the organization, providing information to the public through Tina Pickett’s yearly Senior Fair, in addition to speaking engagements with school children and community groups. She continues as a life time member of the Wilawana United Methodist Church, serving for a number of years now as Secretary Treasurer.
She has depended on a specially modified van to get to her activities for a number of years, but now the van is worn out and needs to be replaced. She is unable to use BeST bus for church and evening meetings, since it is only available during the day on Monday-Friday. After years of poor health, she has depleted her resources, her family is unable to help much, and she has been told that her van is worth only 14 thousand dollars on trade in, but that it would cost about 67 thousand dollars to replace the van.
A fund has been set up locally, for donations, to try to raise the other 53 thousand dollars needed for her to continue her work in the community. Anyone able to help is asked to contribute what they can to: Pam Secrist #11 Van Fund, Guthrie Community Credit Union, 104 N. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa, 18840.
