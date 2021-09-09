”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY will be open Thursday, Sept. 9 from 9-11 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens. Please note the hours of operation change. A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Please note: I.D. is required for all clients. Distribution will be from our large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.

FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Thursday, Sept. 9 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens.

