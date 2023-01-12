WELLSBORO, PA – C&N recently announced the appointment of Vanessa Johnson as Community Office Manager of its Wysox office and Maria Ryan and Community Office Manager of its Sayre Office.
In their new roles, Vanessa and Maria will lead their respective teams in building valuable and lasting relationships with customers and community members in Bradford County.
After joining C&N in 2017, Vanessa showed an aptitude for her position, quickly completing her coursework to become a Certified Personal Banker as well as obtaining her notary license. With her expertise in the Personal Banking field, Vanessa will make a natural transition into her role as a Community Office Manager.
Vanessa graduated in the top 10 of her class from Towanda Jr/Sr High School and is actively involved at Victory Church. She also takes pride in giving back to her community, often donating her time to organizations like Big Brother Big Sister OneChild, Bradford County Humane Society and C&N’s Giving Back, Giving Together program. In her spare time, Vanessa likes to garden and spend time with her husband, Chad, and their two rescue dogs, Holly and Hanna.
Maria Ryan joined C&N in mid-2022 as the Community Office Manager in Sayre. Maria graduated from Waverly High School and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Mansfield University in 2013. Since joining C&N, she has been actively involved Giving Back, Giving Together. She has also worked with the local elementary and high school to teach local children and teens about finances. Maria enjoys spending time with her husband, Shane and two children, Declan and Payton.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.