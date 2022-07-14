WAVERLY — The Waverly Rotary Foundation in cooperation with The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT) is pleased to announce that nominations for the Bill and Sarah Ransom Community Service Award are now being accepted.
William “Bill” Ransom, III passed away on July 10, 2014 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was a Valley businessperson and was extremely active in his community. Sarah Ransom passed away on April 22, 2022. Sarah retired from Guthrie and also had a strong sense of civic engagement. Bill and Sarah served on many boards and committees and always provided leadership and vision to all the organizations with which they were involved. The Fund was established in their names to honor their steadfast commitment and dedication to making the community a stronger and better place in which to live, work, and enjoy life.
The Bill and Sarah Ransom Community Service Award will be given to someone who exemplifies Bill and Sarah’s beliefs and who gives their time, commitment and leadership to the Valley community of Waverly, Sayre and/or Athens. Formerly named the William “Bill” Ransom III Community Service Award, it was created at CFTT by the Waverly Rotary Club in Bill’s memory; many community groups, businesses, family, and friends for whom Bill had an impact have contributed to the fund, enabling it to be large enough to give this award annually. With Sarah’s passing, and the Fund’s new name, many have also contributed in Sarah’s memory. The recipient of the award will then be given the honor of selecting a local charity to receive the award money.
To nominate a Valley person for this award please visit our website at www.twintierscf.org and download the nominations form. The deadline to accept nominations is Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. A celebration on behalf of the Waverly Rotary Club will be determined at a later time.
Founded in 2003, the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves 5 counties, Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga counties, PA and Tioga County, New York. The Foundation is committed to building philanthropic resources that will sustain healthy and vital communities now and into the future. The Foundation currently manages over 93 funds valued at over $6.6 million dollars and has awarded over $1 million in grants and scholarships since inception, positively impacting hundreds of lives in the region.
For more information on its work in the community contact Suzanne Lee at 570-888-4759. Please visit our website at www.twintierscf.org.
