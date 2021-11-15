New addition to fleet

Pictured is the Greater Valley EMS new response unit, a Chevrolet Suburban 2500, recently purchased to help the GVEMS fleet provide four-wheel drive response capabilities in inclement weather and is a support vehicle for day-to-day operations.

 Photo provided

SAYRE – Greater Valley Emergency Medical Services recently placed a new response unit in service to help strengthen the organization’s response capabilities. GVEMS has placed a Chevrolet Suburban 2500 in service to support the organization’s mission and help the organization adapt to the needs of the community.

“This vehicle will provide Advanced Life Support response with the necessary space for equipment to support our ambulance crews and our neighboring EMS agencies,” states GVEMS Chief Derrick Hall. “We purchased this vehicle used, with very low mileage, and at a fraction of the cost of a similarly equipped new vehicle, which is nearly impossible to find in today’s vehicle market,” Hall states.

This addition will help diversify the GVEMS fleet to provide additional four-wheel drive response capabilities in inclement weather. The new vehicle is not able to transport a patient, but is a support vehicle for the day-to-day operations of GVEMS. It is designed specifically to carry EMS equipment, including space for additional Personal Protective Equipment to support response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Greater Valley EMS is a 501©3 not for profit organization that provides basic and advanced life support ambulance service, wheelchair van service, a heavy rescue service, and an underwater search and recovery SCUBA team. The primary coverage area includes Athens Borough, Athens Township, Sayre Borough, South Waverly Borough, Litchfield Township, portions of Windham Township in Pennsylvania, and the Village of Waverly, Town of Barton, and Town of Chemung in New York State. GVEMS also provides advanced life support to many surrounding areas in both Pennsylvania and New York. GVEMS is funded through grants, donations, and fees for service.

For more information on Greater Valley EMS, visit www.gvems.org or call (570) 888-6000.

