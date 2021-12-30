MANSFIELD – One hundred eleven students have been named to the Mansfield University president’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

To be named to the president’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 GPA for the semester.

The following students were named to the president’s list:

Angelina Barnhart of Waverly. Angelina is a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education – Early Childhood and Elementary Education program.

Sage Burt of Waverly. Sage is a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education – Early Childhood and Elementary Education program.

Neil Carpenter of Athens. Neil is a student in the Bachelor of Science – Business Administration: Marketing program.

Cierra House of Sayre. Cierra is a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education – Professional Studies in Secondary Education: Mathematics Education program.

Charles Labarre of Nichols. Charles is a student in the Bachelor of Science in Education – Professional Studies in Secondary Education: Mathematics Education program.

Cali Park of Waverly. Cali is a student in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing – Nursing program.

Eric Secor of Sayre. Eric is a student in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing – Nursing program.

Kayla Thompson of Athens. Kayla is a student in the Bachelor of Arts – Sociology: General Applied program.

