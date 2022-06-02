With warm weather upon us, Story Times are shifting to Howard Elmer Park across from the library. Beginning Wednesday, June 1, Story Times will take place on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. No reservations are needed. Pack a snack and bring a blanket or lawn chair, while we read stories and enjoy outdoor games and activities that kids will love. In the event of inclement weather, we will post alternative plans on Facebook and likely move the Story Time indoors.
Attention business owners and aspiring business owners — Sayre Public Library will be presenting “Social Media Scheduling for Business,” at 5:30 p.m. on May 31. This is a great opportunity for area business owners and entrepreneurs to sharpen their digital marketing skills in a friendly and educational atmosphere. Register ahead by emailing Basil at bbacorn@sayrepl.org or by filling out the registration form on our website.
On Wednesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. we will have another session of Advanced Tech Tips with Tim Clines from Sayre Computer. Do you have a laptop computer, tablet, e-reader or phone? Are you wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away. If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
Calling all writers — we are starting a monthly Writers’ Workshop. The first session will be held Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m. Writers are invited to stop by the library on the first Thursday of each month to connect with other local writers, get feedback on your works in progress, and workshop your writing. All writers are welcome, can’t wait to see you there.
Sayre Public Library will also be offering a weekly One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Bring your device and your questions and we will try to help you out.
We now have a second option for borrowing e-books and audiobooks – Hoopla. Hoopla also includes magazines, comics, movies, and so much more. To get started, just download the Hoopla app, and follow the on screen instructions. Create a new account by entering an email and self-chosen password. Then choose “Sayre Public Library” and enter your library card number and phone number that you have on file with us for the Library PIN. If you don’t have a Sayre Public Library card yet, we can assist you with that — just give us a call or stop in.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes: “Every Cloak Rolled in Blood,” by James Lee Burke, “You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty,” by Akwaeke Emezi and “This Time Tomorrow,” by Emma Straub.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
