This Wednesday, March 1, Sayre Public Library kicks off another session of Story Time ! We welcome parents, grandparents, caregivers, and children of all ages to come listen to stories, sing songs, and do activities and crafts related to our weekly the me. This week the theme is Colors!
Come join our youth librarian, Miss Gwen, as we hear stories that are colorful and try to find all the colors in the rainbow!
This Tuesday Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. we will be hosting another Virtual Author Talk! We look forward to seeing you for an invigorating conversation with highly acclaimed author Sadeqa Johnson as she talks about her brand new novel, The House of Eve ! Fifteen-year-old Ruby Pearsall is on track to becoming the first in her family to attend college, in spite of having a mother more interested in keeping a man than raising her daughter. But a taboo love affair threatens to pull her back down into the poverty and desperation that has been passed onto her like a birthright.
Eleanor Quarles arrived in Washington DC with ambition and secrets. When she meets the handsome William Pride at Howard University, they fall madly in love. But William hails from one of DC’s elite wealthy Black families, and his parents don’t just let anyone into their fold. Eleanor hopes that a baby will make her finally feel at home in William’s family and grant her the life she’s been searching for. But having a baby — and fitting in — is easier said than done. The lives of these two women collide in the most unexpected way as th ey both face life altering decisions. The House of Eve is a fast — paced, harrowing story that hinges on what it means to be a woman and a mother, and how much one is willing to sacrifice to achieve her greatest goal.
All Virtual Author Talks can be accessed for free via the Sayre Public Library website or at the web address https://libraryc.org/sayrepl. Can’t make the talk at the scheduled time? All talks are archived on our website portal and can be accessed at your convenience!
Also on Tuesday, Feb. 28, stop in anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. for our Drop — in Adult Coloring Club! Relax and unwind with adult coloring pages and colored pencils alongside others doing the same. Chat with your neighbors or keep to yourself and enjoy the calm ing sensation of adult coloring! Coloring pages and pencils will be provided! No registration required.
On Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m., we will be hosting another session of our Many Voices Book Club. This is a book discussion group for adults focusing on the wealth of titles for children and young adults that are written by and about people from marginalized populations, including, but not limited to, Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color, as well as authors/characters who are in the LGBTQ community, tho s e who are differently abled, and those who have experienced or continue to experience poverty. The discussion will focus on how sharing these works can contribute toward a greater picture of acceptance and inclusion in our community. Participants in this group will be able t o choose and keep books provided by the library and funded through the ALA American Rescue Fund Humanities grant.
Sayre Public Library also offers One — on — one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Fifteen — minute time slots may be reserved by calling the library, stopping in, or emailing bbacorn@sayrepl.org . Walk — ins are also welcome! Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New non — fiction includes “Pests: how humans create animal villains,” by Bethany Brookshire, “I will find you: solving killer cases from my life fighting crime ” by Joe Kenda, and “Range:why generalists triumph in a specialized world ” by David J. Epstein.
Sayre Public Library is open for service Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 3;30 p.m. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888 — 2256 with any questions.
