Spalding Memorial Library News
On Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
The Spalding Memorial Library and Tioga Point Museum plan to hold our Annual Wine and Dine + a Brew or Two event on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Due to retirements and other factors, we want to add new members to our planning committee, and hope there are friends out there who might be interested in joining us this year. It’s always great to have new ideas and new energy--many hands make light work! The first planning meeting is scheduled for March 8 at 6:00 in the library conference room. If you’re interested, please call the Library at 570-888-7117!
Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, March 9 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream stories about Dr. Seuss on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.
Join us for stories, songs, and a craft on Friday, March 10 at 10 and 11 a.m. This week we will read stories about Dr. Seuss. We will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.
Spring is coming! We’re looking for volunteers to work in our garden. Leaders needed who know their plants and flowers! If you’re interested please call the Library at 570-888-7117!
Waverly Free Library News
We are incredibly proud of our Young Readers, who improved their reading skills and love of reading this winter by participating in our Winter Reading Challenge!
They turned in an impressive 82 reading logs, for a total of 656 hours spent reading in total! We would like to remind our Young Readers that although tracking your reading times officially ended on Feb. 28, you may still turn in your logs until March 31. Our Spring Reading Challenge will begin on April 1.
Story Times are offered virtually through Facebook Live on Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m, and in-person on Thursdays beginning with Babies & Books at 10 a.m., followed by Toddler Time at 10:30 a.m., and finishing with Story Time at 11:15 a.m. Story Times feature age-appropriate stories tailored to each group, singing, dancing, music-making, group play, and sign language related to the theme of the week. A themed craft is offered during Toddler Time and Story Time.
In addition to our Story Times, we have a fantastic opportunity after some of our Toddler Times for extended play and free take-home books, which is offered by Joan from Family Resource Center.
Clubs:
Arts Club is library-sponsored and will be held the first Tuesday of each month 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Participants must arrive by 5 p.m. to have time to complete the project. Our next Arts Club will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and our project will be a watercolor focused mixed-media process art project. Process art allows artists to explore different mediums and techniques, without the final product being the main focus. This process is also sometimes referred to as “messy art journaling.”
Writing Club is patron-lead and will be meeting Wednesday, March 22, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Members are currently working on different forms of writing, including memoirs, short stories, poetry, and non-fiction. The club is open to all and leader Pat Miran, who wonderfully encourages all participants, and has an online blog entitled 2talkhorses.com.
Chess Club is patron-lead and meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. This club is open to all chess experience levels.
We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892 and can be reached at (607) 565-9341.
Sayre Public Library News
This Tuesday, March 7, join us at 6 p.m. for our first event in the Winter — Spring 2023 Books to Action Series . a seminar on mental health with a licensed mental health professional from Concern!
This will be an approximately one — hour long seminar on the effects of mental health, what “good” mental health looks like, and how you may be able to help someone who is struggling. The seminar will be followed by an opportunity to ask questions and discuss any thoughts you may have.
This Wednesday, March 8, Sayre Public Library will be having another session of Story Time!
We welcome parents, grandparents, caregivers, and children of all ages to come listen to stories, sing songs, and do activities and crafts related to our weekly theme. This week the theme is Shapes ! Come join our youth librarian, Miss Gwen, as we listen to stories about shapes and look for shapes that are all around us !
Join us at the Sayre Public Library on the morning of Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. for a mindfulness and breathing program led by our friends from Zen Den Rural Yoga Tribe! This event is a part of our Winter — Spring 2023 Books — to — Action Series surrounding the topic of mental health and wellbeing. Due to the nature of the program, we are only able to accommodate ten (10) participants, so pre — registrations are required . You may pre — register through the library website, www.sayrepl.org, by emailing bbacorn@sayrepl.org or by calling the library at 570 — 888 — 2256.
Join us o n Saturday March 11 at 2 p.m. for a screening of an episode from the PBS series, Mysteries of Mental Illness , Episode 2, “Who’s Normal?” The screening will be followed by a short discussion on the contents of the episodes and thoughts of the participants.
On Monday March 13 at 1 p.m. we will be hosting another Virtual Author Talk! You’re invited to a conversation with New York Times bestselling author David Epstein as he chats about his most recent book, Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World.
All Virtual Author Talks can be accessed for free via the Sayre Public Library website or at the web address https://libraryc.org/sayrepl.
Can’t make the talk at the scheduled time? All talks are archive d on our website portal and can be accessed at your convenience!
Also on Monday, March 13, join us for our monthly meeting of our Ink Drinkers Book Club!
This month we will be discussing our March book club pick – The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi! New members are always welcome!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “ Exiles ,” by Jane Harper , “ The Hunter ” by J ennifer Herrera , “ Looking for Jane, ” by Heather Marshall, and “ Someone Else ’ s Shoes , ” by Jojo Moyes.
