TROY – A full schedule of activities has been planned for October at Mt. Pisgah State Park. Come out and enjoy the sights of autumn and see what the park has to offer!
Would you like to see local predators in their natural habitat? Join local predator calling experts for an evening at the park on Friday, Oct. 8. Participants will meet at 7:30 p.m. Please bring binoculars, a chair, and appropriate outdoor clothing. It is recommended to avoid wearing perfume.
Our Fall Foliage Hike will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m. Rich Gulyas, Environmental Education Specialist, will be walking out and back a section of the Oh! Susanna Trail, totaling approximately 1 mile of mostly flat terrain. The hike will be along Stephen Foster Lake. Participants will learn about tree identification, fall foliage colors, forest health and the history behind a variety of hardwood and softwood trees in our area.
Are you a female outdoor enthusiast? Join us for a day of education and creativity in one of Bradford County’s scenic treasures. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Activities will include swag making, outdoor cooking, outdoor photography, beekeeping, gardening, and forestry/forest products. Please bring your own lunch. Space is limited for this free event open to women age 16 and above.
A virtual program, Wild About Turkeys, will be held on Friday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. This program will be conducted via Microsoft Teams. A meeting link will be provided to registered attendees. The Eastern Wild Turkey was once an important food source for early settlers in the region. Find out why this species nearly disappeared from our landscape. The program will focus on the biology, history, conservation efforts, and habitat needs of this species.
The fall StoryWalk will continue to be available through Oct. 20. Read a children’s story as you walk along a short, flat section of the Oh! Susanna Trail. The story begins at the parking lot behind the pool complex, ending at the boat launch access road.
If you would like more information or to register for any of these free programs, please contact the park office at (570) 297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov. Programming is subject to modification or cancelation.
Mt. Pisgah State Park is located 3 miles off Route 6 between Troy and Towanda. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset for picnics, hiking, fishing, boating and other environmentally related activities, weather permitting.
