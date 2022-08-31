The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society announces their meeting schedule for the fall and winter meetings.
The public is invited to join club members on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at the Airport Senior Community Club House, 78 Piper St. Sayre.
Meetings always start with much camaraderie and bird sightings stories at a dish-to-pass supper at 6:00 p.m. Those attending the supper please bring your own table service. Short business meeting after the meal.
The Program starts at 7:30 p.m.
The program for Sept. 6 is “Life of a Rehabber” by Barb Cole from Owego. Barb has many decades of experience of rehabilitation birds and wildlife. She is willing to answer questions about what to do if you find an injured bird or animal.
The Tuesday, Oct. 4 program will be presented by Randy Conner from the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers. He will bring some of his beautiful carvings and explain some of the basics carving skills.
The Tuesday, Nov. 1 program is “Turkeys and other Game Birds” by Daniel Rhodes, Education Coordinator for the Bradford County Conservation District.
There are no meetings in December and January. The meetings will resume on Feb. 7 with a program on the Adirondacks by Theresa Wells.
The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society was organized in 1941 by local teachers, doctors, business owners interested in bringing birds and wildlife back from near extinction. The group has been educating the valley folks about bird conservation and promoting the welfare of wildlife and birds. The group provides information the public and encourages everyone to become interested and informed about ways in which survival of birds and insects can be maintained. Their recent outreach programs have been focused on pollinators. The club donates books to local libraries and has the Teri Callear Donlin that will provide money to students interested in helping the environment.
Current officers are President Duane Wells, First Vice President Trish Benish, Second Vice President and Memorial Books Pat Ronsvalle, Treasurer Marsha Zwierlein, Secretary Inga Wells. For more information contact Inga 607-425-7426. The club has a website at www.susquehannavalleyaudubon.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.