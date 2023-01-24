Waverly Free Library News
Waverly Free Library is excited to announce its upcoming events!
We are hoping to grow our newest program “Babies & Books.” This is a weekly program held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. It is a modified version of Toddler Time with more focus on music and movement.
Toddler Time is held weekly on Thursdays beginning at 10:30 a.m. We plan to continue the format as usual with shorter books, music, and group play.
Story Time is held weekly on Thursdays at 11:15 a.m. Join us for longer books, music, and a craft.
The theme for this upcoming week at our story time events is “Chinese New Year!”
Our winter reading program has begun, and packets are now available. Children and teens can read to earn tokens for our book vending machine!
The Chess Club will be meeting every Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892. (607) 565-9341.
Spalding Memorial Library News
Library News: Week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 28, 2023
On Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to
explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Drop in on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for Kids’ Crafts! We will make fork-painted polar bears!
Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream stories about penguins on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.
Join us for stories, songs, and a craft on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. This week Ms. Jess will read penguin stories. We will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.
Sayre Public Library News
Sayre Public Library will be pausing our Story Time for the month of January (while we reinvent it!). In its place we will be offering “stay and play” time Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Come join our youth librarian, Miss Gwen, for some hands — on play time!
On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m., Teens and Tweens are invited to Drop In to the library to hang out, eat some snacks, and share thoughts and ideas about what they would like to see at the library!
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Fifteen — minute time slots may be reserved by calling the library, stopping in, or emailing bbacorn@sayrepl.org . Walk — ins are also welcome! Bring your lap top, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
On Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m., Sayre Public Library will be offering Drop — in Adult Coloring Club: Mandalas! Stop in anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. for the first session of our new Drop — in Adult Coloring Club! Relax and unwind with adult coloring pages and colored pencils alongside others doing the same. Chat with your neighbors or keep to yourself and enjoy the calming sensation of adult coloring! Coloring pages and pencils will be provided! No registration required.
Save the Date for several programs being offered at Sayre Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 31 At 2 p.m., we will have a Virtual Author Talk with Randall Munroe. Please join for what is sure to be the most f un — filled hour of the day as we chat online with Randall Munroe about his new book What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions.
The millions of people around the world who read and loved What If? still have questions, and those questions are getting stranger. Thank goodness xkcd creator Randall Munroe is here to help. Filled with bonkers science, boundless curiosity, and Randall’s signature stick — figure comics, What if? 2 provides his best answers yet to the weirdest questions you never thought to ask. All Virtual Author Talks can be accessed for free via the Sayre Public Library website or at the web address https://libraryc.org/sayrepl. Can’t make the talk at the scheduled time? All talks are archived on our website portal and can be accessed at your convenience!
Also on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library will be hosting Chocolate Fever: History, Trivia, and Tasting! Join us for an evening of history facts, trivia, and, of course, chocolate! We will start things off with a presentation on the history of chocolate followed up by a tasting of various types of chocolate. The program will end with a fun trivia game with chocolate prizes! Interested? You may register in person, by phone, or through our website www.sayrepl.org. Registration is preferred but not required. We hope to see you there!
On Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m., we will be hosting another session of our Many Voices Book Club. This is a book discussion group for adults focu sing on the wealth of titles for children and young adults that are written by and about people from marginalized populations, including, but not limited to, Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color, as well as authors/characters who are in the LGBTQ community, those who are differently abled, and those who have experienced or continue to experience poverty. The discussion will focus on how sharing these works can contribute toward a greater picture of acceptance and inclusion in our community. Participants in this group will be able to choose and keep books provided by the library and funded through the ALA American Rescue Fund Humanities grant.
As you gather up your decorations for the holiday season this year, remember Sayre Public Library for those new and gently used decorations that you no longer wish to hold on to. We collect new and gently used decorations for all holidays (Christmas, Halloween, 4th of July, etc.) for our Holiday Decoration Sale fundraiser, to be held Summer 2023. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations except for artificial Christmas trees. Donated decorations may be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “The Villa,” by Rachel Hawkins, “Age of Vice” by Deepti Kapoor, and “The Thing in the Snow,” by Sean Adams.
