ELMIRA, NY — Elmira College released its Dean’s List for Academic Achievement for the Fall 2022 Term. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Alexa Sitzer of Sayre
Allyssa Murrelle of Sayre
Amelia Martin of Athens
John Babcock of Sayre
Nathan Romano of Sayre
Sydney Meyers of Waverly.
Founded in 1855, Elmira College is a private, residential, liberal arts college offering 25-plus majors, an honors program, 17 academic societies, and 16 Division III varsity teams. Located in the Southern Finger Lakes Region of New York, Elmira’s undergraduate and graduate student population hails from more than 20 states and nine countries.
Elmira is a Phi Beta Kappa College and has been ranked a top college, nationally, for student internships.
The College is also home to the Center for Mark Twain Studies, one of four historically significant Twain heritage sites in the U.S., which attracts Twain scholars and educators from around the world for research on the famous literary icon.
Proud of its history and tradition, the College is committed to the ideals of community service, and intellectual and individual growth.
