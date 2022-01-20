KUTZTOWN, Pa. — More than 1,920 students have been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Kutztown University, including Ashley M. Davenport of Ulster.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.

