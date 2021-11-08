SAYRE – The Sayre Public Library wishes to announce the following memorials and recognitions received in recent months:
Given by Janine Yates, in memory of Allene Cole.
Given by Kris and Rich Eller, in memory of Joseph E. Zingeser Jr.
Given by Mary Frances Baker, in memory of Mary Jo Danna.
Given by Irene and Joe Ciotti, in memory of Mary Jo Danna.
Given by Frances DePumpo, in memory of Mary Jo Danna.
Given by Elda L. Angelo, in memory of Mary Jo Danna.
Given by Linda Alteri, in memory of Brayden Murrelle.
Given by Linda Alteri, in memory of Thelma (Trigger) Kinsman.
Given by Tom and Joan Page, in memory of Marian Green.
Given by Hilda Angelo, in memory of Barbara Terpack.
Given by Joseph and Irene Ciotti, in memory of Barbara Terpack.
Given by Frances DePumpo, in memory of Barbara Terpack.
Given by Richard and Randa Angelo, in memory of Barbara Terpack.
Given by Mary Frances Baker and family, in memory of Barbara Terpack.
Given by Elda (Hilda) Angelo, in memory of Ruth Price.
Given by Joseph and Irene Ciotti, in memory of Ruth Price.
Given by Frances DePumpo, in memory of Ruth Price.
Given by Ralph and Judy Yanuzzi, in memory of Timothy Broughton.
Given by Bill Knowles, in memory of Charlie and Frieda Rice.
Given by Rosemary and Frances DePumpo, in memory of Salvatore Ragonese.
Given by Joseph and Irene Ciotti, in memory of Lenny Callaci.
Given by Maura Hammock, in memory of John Featherson.
Given by Karen Greenfield, in memory of John Featherson.
Given by Marie Preston, in memory of John Featherson.
Given by Maryalice Hopkins, in memory of John Featherson.
Given by Michael Dowd, in memory of John Featherson.
Given by Lylah Smith, in memory of Allison Frisbie.
Given by Kyle Frisbie Jr., in memory of Allison Frisbie.
Given by Janie Smith, in memory of Allison Frisbie.
Given by Alexis Frisbie, in memory of Allison Frisbie.
Given by Beth and Dave Williams, in memory of Allison Frisbie.
Given by Tim and Sandy Mattison, in memory of John F. Featherson.
Given by Gene and Mary Cerutti, in memory of Dorothy Cerutti Wingrove.
Given by Gene and Mary Cerutti, in memory of William Cerutti.
Given by May E. Perry, in memory of John Featherson.
Given by Nancy L. Swartwood, in memory of John Featherson.
Given by Carol Carey, in memory of John Featherson.
Given by Sue and Glenn Twigg, in memory of Joe Wilkinson.
Given by Frances DePumpo, in memory of Joseph Henry Wilkinson.
Given by Tom and Michelle Witmer, in memory of Joseph Henry Wilkinson.
Given by Landy & Rossettie, PLLC, in memory of Joseph Henry Wilkinson.
Given by Sharon and Cal Pipher, in memory of Joseph Wilkinson.
Given by Gregory L. Ault, in memory of Joe Wilkinson.
Given by Libby Dolan, in memory of Joseph Wilkinson.
Given by Henry Farley, in memory of Joseph Wilkinson.
Given by Mark McQueeney, in memory of Joseph Wilkinson.
Given by Steve and Mary Jo Alonso, in memory of Joe Wilkinson.
Given by Peter and Nancy Cleff, in memory of Joe Wilkinson.
Given by Mary and Daryl Rich, in memory of Joseph Wilkinson.
