The Bradford Sullivan Early Intervention Program welcomed families to the Braund Farm once again this year on June 24 to gather families together and celebrate early childhood development. Thirty-one families and 100 people visited the Safari and enjoyed the interactive event.
Children and their families were able to pet different farm animals, plant a flower, and explore several craft and hands-on activity stations. The farm animal stations were manned by the Mt. Pisgah 4H club under the supervision of Jill Cole, Early Intervention Special Instructor. Jill has organized the animal side of the event, that is held on her family farm in the Mt. Pisgah area, for the past two years.
The event expanded some this year by adding an obstacle course hosted by S.A.F.E of Towanda. Joe Quatrini from the Bradford County Conservation District brought some water life to include a turtle, a snake and tadpoles to name a few.
He remarked that, “They might not be farm animals, but they can definitely be found on the farm!” Flowers for the planting station were donated by the East Smithfield Market.
Early Intervention providers donated their time and materials for their stations to include frozen treasure, handprint chicks, farm animal masks, cow cutout bean bag toss, farm animal matching games and of course, bubbles!
The event was funded by the Bradford County Early Intervention Program to include pizza purchased from JJ’s Pizza in Franklindale, Pa.
Drinks were donated by Peoples State Bank, and snacks were donated from CHOP of Towanda. Ice cream was provided by the BC Dairy Association.
Early Intervention in Pennsylvania consists of services and supports designed to help families with children who have developmental delays or disabilities. EI providers use coaching techniques to help families build upon natural learning opportunities. It promotes collaboration among parents, services providers and others significantly involved in a child’s life, including childcare and extended families. EI supports and services are provided at no cost. They may include: information about how children develop, parent or caregiver education, connections to community supports, and developmental and instructional therapies.
For more information or to make a referral for children living in Bradford or Sullivan Counties, call Penney Geiss, at Bradford County Human Services 1-800-588-1828 or email at geissp@bradfordco.org.
