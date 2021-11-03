ATHENS – The Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club will be meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., downstairs at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St.

The program will be presented by Rockdoc, Dave Millis, and is entitled, “Introductory Rock Collecting Afield.”

It is an introduction for the novice rock collector. Millis made up 30 kits of five rocks and the participants will examine the rocks, learn about them, and they can take the rocks home.

The lecture is free and open to the public and suitable for anyone over 12 years of age.

For information, please check out the club website, chehannarocks.com.

