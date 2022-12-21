Flynn Propane makes donation in honor of former employee

TOWANDA — Earlier this year, Flynn Propane lost a valuable member of their team, Alex Cleveland. As a way to honor his memory, the company is making a donation in his name to the TACO Food Pantry in Wysox.
While working for Flynn Propane, Alex was involved in a car accident on his way home from work. The accident left Alex paralyzed and in need of medical care. In response to this, the company used their annual golf tournament as a way to raise funds for him.
Unfortunately, Alex succumbed to his injuries and passed away on May 8, 2022, at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro. He was born Dec. 5, 2000, to Timothy and Sarah (Kriner) Cleveland. Alex worked as a frac fueler and enjoyed spending time with his puppy Ajax, gaming, and hanging out with his friends.
Employees of Flynn Propane have collected food donations throughout the first two weeks of December. In addition to that, the owners EJ and Jocelyn Flynn, have contributed 25 hams.
The donations were dropped off at the TACO Food Pantry on Friday, Dec. 16.
Flynn Propane is located in Bradford County and supplies propane, heating fuel, and lubricants throughout Bradford, Tioga, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Chemung and Schuler Counties in New York.
