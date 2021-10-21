WAVERLY – The Waverly Historical Society and Museum will hold a fundraiser event this Sunday from 1-5 p.m., welcoming local author William H. Brewster for a lecture and book signing.
Brewster, a native of Waverly, will give a presentation with the history of his books starting at 1:30 p.m., then will take questions.
Copies of his books, “The Workingman’s Game: Waverly, New York, the Twin Tiers and the Making of Modern Baseball, 1887-1898” and “That Lively Railroad Town: Waverly, New York and The Making of Modern Baseball 1899-1901,” will be available for sale, with all proceeds going to the museum.
The books will be discounted for this special day at our museum, one book for $15 or both for $25.
“It’s very exciting to return to Waverly for this event, to share what I’ve learned with the community and especially to benefit the museum,” said Brewster, a financial services executive who resides in South Carolina. “The Twin Tiers has a very consequential baseball history, especially at the turn of the 20th century, and Waverly, despite its small size, was right in the middle of it.”
Brewster’s first book, “The Workingman’s Game,” was a finalist for the Society for American Baseball Research’s (SABR’s) prestigious Seymour Medal and also 2020 Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Award – Honorable Mention.
The Waverly Historical Society and Museum’s Board of Directors said in a statement that they are “looking forward to this even and hopes the public comes out to enjoy both the book signing and everything else the Museum has to offer.”
The Waverly Free Library is co-sponsoring the event as a way to support the historical society and museum, as well as a part of its continuing efforts to promote local authors and adult-centric programming.
“Since we reopened last spring, we’ve been able to hold some great events for our younger patrons but not as much for our adult patrons,” said Library Director Chris Brewster. “In addition to helping a great fellow nonprofit organization, events like these help bridge the gap until we can host events ourselves again.”
