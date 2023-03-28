Spalding Memorial Library News
On Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Drop in on Wednesday, March 29th from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for Kids’ Crafts! We will make sponge painted bunnies! All ages are invited.
Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, March 30 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream silly stories on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.
Join us for stories, songs, and a craft on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. This week we will read silly stories in honor of April Fools’ Day! We will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.
rs to work in our garden. Leaders needed who know their plants and flowers! If you’re interested please call the Library at 570-888-7117!
Waverly Free Library News
Our Spring Reading Challenge will begin on April 1. Packets will be available in the library for pick-up on March 24.
This week’s Story Time theme will be “Crayons.” Our Facebook Live Story Time will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. In-Person Story Times will return to our regular day and times this Thursday, March 30: Babies & Books at 10 a.m., Toddler Time at 10:30 a.m., and Story Time at 11:15 a.m.
Story Times feature age-appropriate stories tailored to each group, singing, dancing, music-making, group play, and sign language related to the theme of the week. A themed craft is offered during Toddler Time and Story Time. Join Joan from Family Resource Center, following some of our Toddler Times, for extended play and free books.
Clubs:
Arts Club is library-sponsored, open to all ages, and will be held Tuesday, April 4, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Our project will be yarn painting, which is the process of gluing yarn to paper to create a picture. Try something new, don’t be afraid to make “messy art,” and have a few laughs with us!
Writing Club is patron-lead and will be meeting Wednesday, April 26, 11 a.m. to Noon. Members are currently working on different forms of writing, including memoirs, short stories, poetry, and non-fiction. The club is open to all and leader Pat Miran, who wonderfully encourages all participants, and has an online blog entitled 2talkhorses.com.
Chess Club is patron-lead and meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. This club is open to all chess experience levels.
Book Picks for Women’s History Month:
Each week, staff will choose a book to feature for Women’s History Month. This week, Becky chose “Extraordinary Women with Cameras” by Darcy Reed and Jae chose “I Am Jazz” by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings.
How You Can Help: We asked and you answered! THANK YOU to our yarn donors! We received enough yarn that we will now be able to add several other yarn crafts, such as macrame, looming, and yarn felting, in addition to our planned yarn painting and crochet classes. We are also currently looking for donations of beads, embroidery thread, and jewelry wire for additional craft programs we would like to offer in the future. Any donations are greatly appreciated!
Did You Know?
We offer ebooks and audiobooks through the Libby app, which is accessible using your Waverly Free Library Card. Library Staff are available to assist you with getting started. Stop by or call the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892 and can be reached at (607) 565-9341.
Sayre Public Library News
Do you have artwork, jewelry, or handcrafted items that you no longer have a need or space for?
Would you like to make a donation of your item to benefit a community organization? Sayre Public Library is seeking donations for their upcoming online auction fundraiser in May. If you would like to donate an item to be included in the auction, please contact the library at 570-888-2256 with details of the item you wish to donate and your contact information, A member of the board of trustees will follow up to see if your item is a good fit for our auction.
Please note that all donations must be vetted and no donations will be accepted at the library without prior board approval.
On Tuesday March 28 at 6 p.m., Visions Federal Credit Union will be presenting a session on Identity Theft and Recognizing Scams. Presenters will share information on what identity theft is, how it happens, what the attendees can do t o defend against it and where they can go to find other resources to learn more.
On Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. we will be hosting another Virtual Author Talk! Join us for an exciting trip through time as we chat with New York Times bestselling historical fiction author Pam Jenoff about her newest book, Code Name Sapphire! Inspired by incredible true stories of courage and sacrifice, Code Name Sapphire follows Hannah Martel as she races to rescue her cousin’s family from a train bound for Auschwitz in this riveting tale of bravery and resistance.
All Virtual Author Talks can be accessed for free via the Sayre Public Library website or at the web address http s://libraryc.org/sayrepl. Can’t make the talk at the scheduled time? All talks are archived on our website portal and can be accessed at your convenience!
Also on Tuesday March 28 at 7 p.m. we will be having another session of our Many Voices Book Club. This is a book discussion group for adults focusing on the wealth of titles for children and young adults that are written by and about people from marginalized populations, including, but not limited to, Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color, as well as authors/characters who are in the LGBTQ community, those who are differently abled, and those who have experienced or continue to experience poverty.
The discussion will focus on how sharing these works can contribute toward a greater picture of acceptance and inclusion in our community. Participants in this group will be able to choose and keep books provided by the library and funded through the ALA American Rescue Fund Humanities grant.
This Wednesday, March 29, Sayre Public Library will be having another session of Story Time!
We welcome parents, grandparents, caregivers, and children of all ages to come listen to stories, sing songs, and do activities and crafts related to our weekly theme. This week the theme is Dinosaurs! Come join our youth librarian, Miss Gwen, as we listen to stories about dinosaurs and learn to walk and roar like a dinosaur!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “Code Name Sapphire,” by Pam Jenoff, “The Shadow of Perseus,” by Claire Heywood, and “I Have Some Questions For You,” by Rebecca Makkai.
Sayre Public Library is open for service Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
