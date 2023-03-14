Waverly Free Library News
Our 60’s themed “Fun Friday” was a groovy time on March 3. “Fun Friday” occurs the first Friday of each month, and next month, we will be celebrating with a Pirate theme on Friday, April 4. Be sure to stop by in your favorite pirate outfit and say, “Ahoy!”
We are incredibly proud of our Young Readers, who improved their reading skills and love of reading this winter by participating in our Winter Reading Challenge! They turned in an impressive 107 reading logs, for a total of 856 hours spent reading in total! We would like to remind our Young Readers that although tracking your reading times officially ended on Feb. 28, you may still turn in your logs until March 31. Our Spring Reading Challenge will begin on April 1.
Our Facebook Live Story Time will be Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. This week’s in-person Story Time will be on a different day, Wednesday, March 15, and will begin with Babies & Books at 10 a.m., followed by Toddler Time at 10:30 a.m., and finish with Story Time at 11:15 a.m.
Story Times feature age-appropriate stories tailored to each group, singing, dancing, music-making, group play, and sign language related to the theme of the week. A themed craft is offered during Toddler Time and Story Time. This week’s theme will be “St. Patrick’s Day.”
In addition to our Story Times, we have a fantastic opportunity after some of our Toddler Times for extended play and free take-home books, which is offered by Joan from Family Resource Center. Next week, we will resume regular Story Time days and times.
Clubs:
Arts Club is library-sponsored and will be held the first Tuesday of each month 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Participants must arrive by 5 p.m. to have time to complete the project.
Our next Arts Club will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and our project will be yarn painting, which is the process of gluing yarn to paper to create a picture. This month’s Arts Club was a success, and participants had an art-tastic time creating watercolor process art.
Writing Club is patron-lead and will be meeting Wednesday, March 22, 11 a.m. to noon, Members are currently working on different forms of writing, including memoirs, short stories, poetry, and non-fiction.
The club is open to all and leader Pat Miran, who wonderfully encourages all participants, and has an online blog entitled 2talkhorses.com.
Chess Club is patron-lead and meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. This club is open to all chess experience levels.
Book Picks for Women’s History Month:
Each week, staff will choose a book to feature for Women’s History Month. The first week of the month, Becky chose “The Fountains of Silence” by Ruta Sepetys and Jae chose “I Am Malala” by Malala Yousafzai and Christina Lamb. This week, Becky chose “A Voice for the Everglades” by Vicki Conrad and Jae chose “Who Was Frida Kahlo?” by Sarah Fabiny.
How You Can Help:
We are currently looking for donations of yarn for various programs we would like to offer in the future. Any donations are greatly appreciated!
Sayre Public Library News
Visit other cultures through books! The Sayre Public Library’s next session of the Bilingual Book Club will be this Tuesday, March 14 at 11:30 a.m. The book to be discussed will be The House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros. Participants are welcome to attend either in person or virtual. Most Bilingual Book Club selections will be available in English or Spanish. The book discussion will be in English. For more information or to register, contact Heather Manchester, Director, at hmanchester@sayrepl.org or 570-888-2256.
This Wednesday, March 15, Sayre Public Library will be having another session of Story Time!
We welcome parents, grandparents, caregivers, and children of all ages to come listen to stories, sing songs, and do activities and crafts related to our weekly theme. This week the theme is Counting! Come join our youth librarian, Miss Gwen, as we listen to stories about numbers and try counting to 10!
Join us at the Sayre Public Library on Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m. for a Family Learning Session: Where Does Food Come From? Food is not only essential for life it is also a cultural experience. Come learn about things that are grown and produced and what they can be turned into!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New large print fiction includes “The Mitford Secret,” by Jessica Fellowes, “Hands Down” by Felix Francis, “The Bullet Garden,” by Stephen Hunter, and “In a House of Lies,” by Ian Rankin.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.