POTSDAM — Clarkson University awarded nearly 800 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to students from 31 states, 19 countries and 59 New York state counties at its spring 2022 commencement in May. (An additional 189 students received degrees this past winter and summer.)
Morgan Lacey Zwierlein of Waverly, NY, received a bachelor of science in civil engineering, from Clarkson University in May 2022.
Abigail Rose Searles of Waverly, NY, received a bachelor of science in environmental engineering, from Clarkson University in May 2022.
Tyler F. Wilkinson of Waverly, NY, received a doctor of philosophy in chemistry, from Clarkson University in May 2022.
The weekend was also marked by the commissioning of United States Army and United States Air Force officers on Friday. In addition to the graduating students, receiving honorary doctor of science degrees and addressing students, families and guests were Dr. France A. Cordova, president of the Science Philanthropy Alliance and former director of the National Science Foundation, Sveinung Loset, professor of arctic marine technology at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in Trondheim, Norway, Dr. Toby Cosgrove, M.D., former CEO and current executive advisor of Cleveland Clinic, and, Dr. Mae C. Jemison, the first woman of color in space, leader of the 100-Year Starship organization, and founder and president of the Jemison Group and BioSentient Corp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.