These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in March.
Fiction:
The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard
Give Unto Others by Donna Leon
Nine Lives by Peter Swanson
One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle
Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton
Shadows Reel by C.J. Box
Black Cloud Rising by David Falade
Beneath the Stairs by Jennifer Fawcett
The Book of Cold Cases by Simone St. James
The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi
The Lightning Rod by Brad Meltzer.
Non Fiction:
Watergate: A New History by Garrett M. Graff
The Last Slave Ship by Ben Raines
The Betrayal of Anne Frank by Rosemary Sullivan
Large Type: Dead Set by Vanetta Chapman
Threads of Hope by Leslie Gould
Drawn by the Current by Jocelyn Green
Crazy Like a Fox by Melinda Metz
In Search of a Prince by Toni Shiloh.
Christian Fiction:
Threads of Hope by Leslie Gould
The Spark of Love by Amanda Cabot
Shadows of Swanford Abbey by Julie Klassen
Along the Rio Grande by Tracie Peterson
Until Leaves Fall in Paris by Sarah Sundin
Looking for Leroy by Melody Carlson
DVDs:
West Side Story with Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, and David Alvarez
American Underdog with Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, and Dennis Quaid
Nightmare Alley with Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and Willem Dafoe
Red Rocket with Simon Rex, Bree Elrod, and Suzanna Son
Sing 2 (animated) with Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon.
These items and many others have been added to the Library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the Library at 570-297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.