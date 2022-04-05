These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in March.

Fiction:

  • The Rib King by Ladee Hubbard
  • Give Unto Others by Donna Leon
  • Nine Lives by Peter Swanson
  • One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle
  • Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton
  • Shadows Reel by C.J. Box
  • Black Cloud Rising by David Falade
  • Beneath the Stairs by Jennifer Fawcett
  • The Book of Cold Cases by Simone St. James
  • The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi
  • The Lightning Rod by Brad Meltzer.

Non Fiction:

  • Watergate: A New History by Garrett M. Graff
  • The Last Slave Ship by Ben Raines
  • The Betrayal of Anne Frank by Rosemary Sullivan
  • Large Type: Dead Set by Vanetta Chapman
  • Threads of Hope by Leslie Gould
  • Drawn by the Current by Jocelyn Green
  • Crazy Like a Fox by Melinda Metz
  • In Search of a Prince by Toni Shiloh.

Christian Fiction:

  • Threads of Hope by Leslie Gould
  • The Spark of Love by Amanda Cabot
  • Shadows of Swanford Abbey by Julie Klassen
  • Along the Rio Grande by Tracie Peterson
  • Until Leaves Fall in Paris by Sarah Sundin
  • Looking for Leroy by Melody Carlson

DVDs:

  • West Side Story with Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, and David Alvarez
  • American Underdog with Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, and Dennis Quaid
  • Nightmare Alley with Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and Willem Dafoe
  • Red Rocket with Simon Rex, Bree Elrod, and Suzanna Son
  • Sing 2 (animated) with Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon.

These items and many others have been added to the Library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the Library at 570-297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org.

