Saturday, March 5
ANNUAL OPEN FOREST: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Satterlee Creek Environmental Center, 2817 Cotton Hollow Rd., Litchfield, Pa. Family outdoor activities include but not limited to the Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill, second Annual Cardboard Sled Dog Race, silent auction, quilt raffle, Sikora Chili Contest and demonstrations by Bradford County Conservation District, Che Hanna Rock and Mineral Club, Audubon Society, Blacksmithing and Susquehanna River Archaeological Center. Refreshments and hot beverages will be provided.
MEMORIAL BOWLING TOURNAMENT: 1 p.m., Valley Bowling Center in Waverly. We still need two-man teams and baskets for basket raffle. In memory of Jana Kitchen Reynolds and Rob Reynolds. Stop in and participate. All proceeds go to American Heart Association.
NATIONAL LAMPOON’S VEGAS VACATION CASINO NIGHT: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sayre VFW, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. See Redskin Club members for tickets. $20 ticket includes starting tickets to play and hors d’oeuvres. Hosted by the Sayre Redskin Club to benefit all Sayre student athletes.
Tuesday, March 8:
CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany Parish Hall in the lower level of Epiphany Church, Sayre. Enter through the door at the bottom of the stairs at the southwest corner of the building. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. This week’s topics are “Christian Decision Making” and “The Eucharist,” presented by Maureen Wright. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday.
Wednesday, March 9:
CHE-HANNA ROCK AND MINERAL CLUB MEETING: 7 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church downstairs meeting hall, 118 S. Main Street. Public is invited to attend. Dee Wymer, Archeologist from the University of Bloomsburg will present a program on a recent dig in Athens. Volunteers from the Susquehanna River Archeology Center in Waverly helped with the dig. For more information check out the club website, chehannarocks.com.
Thursday, March 10:
”FEED MY SHEEP” FOOD PANTRY: Will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. I.D. is required for all clients. Please note: Distribution is from our large parking lot at the back Senior door.
FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL: Will be held from 4 p.m to 5:30 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A delicious TAKE-OUT only dinner of Meatloaf, Buttered Noodles, Vegetable, Roll and Dessert will be served by the Unitarian Universalist Church in Athens. Pick up is from the large parking lot in the front of the church. Please stay in your vehicle.
Saturday, March 12:
BOOK SALE AND SOUP LUNCH: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lounsberry Methodist Church in Lounsberry, N.Y. Hosted by the Tioga/Nichols Area Lions Club. Bag sale will start at 12:30 p.m. There will be a variety of soups to choose from as well as a grilled cheese sandwich or slices of bakery bread, drink and dessert is included in the price. Face mask and social distancing will be followed as well as any COVID-19 rules. Along with lunch will be a huge selection of hardcover and paperback books to purchase as well. The proceeds will be used for the community fund.
