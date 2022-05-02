Volunteers complete highway cleanup

Route 187 between Wysox and Rome is a bit cleaner today.
Volunteers from the Libertarian Party of Bradford County (LPBC) completed their spring Adopt-a-Highway clean up last weekend.
Members picked up litter along the two mile stretch of Route 187 North from Route 6 in Wysox to Claverack Rd.
Kathy Goodwin, who owns The Hair Mill, invited the group to stage their clean up from her parking lot, near the north end of their clean up area.
“I was pleased that we had twice as many volunteers than last time,” said Liz Terwilliger, Chair of the LPBC. “Unfortunately, there’s a lot of litter here. Having more people helped make the work go more quickly.”
Voluntary action is a key tenant of Libertarian philosophy, Terwilliger noted.
“Individuals are free to choose what projects or causes to give of their time and resources.” she said. “I clean up the roadsides around our home in Warren Center with my grandchildren. With the Adopt-a-Highway program, we can safely expand our clean up to larger roadways.” PennDot provides participating organizations with safety training and supplies like gloves, bags and safety vests, and the volunteers provide the labor.
The Adopt a Highway program requires participating organizations to conduct one clean up in the spring and another in the fall. LPBC’s next road clean-up will be in September. You do not need to be a member to participate. Interested volunteers can contact Liz at lpofbc@gmail.com.
Members of the community interested in volunteering or learning more about the Libertarian Party of Bradford County, can attend a get together at 6:30pm May 5th at Oliver’s Pub & Grill in Towanda or find them at facebook.com/bralppa.
