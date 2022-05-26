ONEONTA — Searra Allen of Candor, NY, was one of more than 50 outstanding SUNY Oneonta students selected to receive a 2021 Academic Achievement Award. Each academic department or program selected one to three outstanding seniors to receive the award.
To be considered for the award, a student must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 in his or her major and must demonstrate exceptional academic improvement over four semesters, as well as excellence in research; leadership and involvement in department, campus and community activities; and/or participation in academic and/or professional situation outside the college.
The School of Education, Human Ecology and Sports Studies nominated Allen for the Undergraduate Student Achievement Award award. The Academic Achievement Awards program recognizes exceptional undergraduate senior majors from each department. Reviewing the scholarly accomplishments of seniors with the most outstanding GPAs (minimum of 3.5 in the major is required), departmental faculty choose 1-3 students whose scholarly performance sets them apart. The number of awardees for each department is based on its number of majors: 1-100 = 1 awardee, 101-250 = 2 awardees, 250+ = 3 awardees. Nominations consider not only quantified GPAs but also participation in academic and/or professional pursuits, more intangible demonstration of on- and off-campus leadership, and intellectual acumen and originality..
