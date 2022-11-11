Neighborhood Sewing Group looking for members

Are you interested in sewing, quilting, embroidery, knitting, crocheting? You are invited! A local “Neighborhood Sewing Group” invites sewists to join the only national organization dedicated to advancing sewing as an art and life skill. This group belongs to the Scranton chapter of the American Sewing Guild and meets once a month in the Airport Seniors Community Center, 78 Piper Street, Sayre, PA.
American Sewing Guild (ASG) is made up of Chapters and Neighborhood Groups. Benefit of membership includes: unlimited access to a library of over 150 online sewing classes and projects, discounts on sewing products and services, frequent articles, projects and more in the weekly Notions email newsletter, Sew Much Fun tours, special pricing at our annual Conference, monthly online presentations by well-known sewing instructors, online classes at discounted pricing and so much more!
Every year, the national level of ASG suggests a specific charitable project. Currently, newborn baby items are being made and donated to the First Look Pregnancy Care Center and Ultrasound Clinic. In addition to charitable works, local chapters select their own challenges and projects. At our monthly meeting, we work on our own projects, hold a short business meeting and then allow members to “show and tell” their latest projects.
The Scranton chapter meets once a month and our neighborhood group members are welcome to attend their meetings and events. In the spring and fall, they hold a 3-day sewing retreat at Salvation Army’s Camp LaDore in Waymart, Pa. In July, they hold a picnic at the Lackawanna State Park.
All new or returning sewists are welcome to attend our next meeting on Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. For more information check out ASG.org website or call or text Constance Spaulding at 713-819-9151. We look forward to meeting you.
