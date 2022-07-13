The original version of “Anything Goes” — performed in 1983 and first in a string of Broadway musical classics performed by the Wyalusing Community Theatre (WCT) — is returning to the stage of the Kenneth S. Williams Auditorium of Wyalusing Valley High School. Opening night is Thursday, July 21, with two repeat 7 p.m. performances on the following Friday and Saturday evenings.
It’s an entertaining mix of boisterous comedy, misadventure and great Cole Porter musical standards about an ocean liner. This is the original version first performed on Broadway in 1934 with a few creative edits for political correctness. There have been at least two revivals over the decades— one of them winning a Tony for the best revival of 1987.
In bringing back “Anything Goes” as recognition of the WCT’s founding performance, Director Carla Salsman, who was nine years old at that time, felt that reviving the original version of the production would be a great way to recognize those who formed the theater group and performed the show almost four decades ago.
This summer’s production of Anything Goes is described as ”a tribute to those who opened the doors to the theatre arts in our community.”
Some of those who were involved in the 1983 production aboard an ocean linerin Wyalusing will be recognized in this summer’s production. They will include Director Bob Shumway and wife, Diane Shumway, who played one of the leads, Reno Sweeney; Dennis Dibble, who played Billy Crocker and doubled in assisting Shumway in directing the cast; Allen Waterhouse as Moonface Martin, Public Enemy No. 13. Among others portraying assorted characters were Parris (nee) Hall, Joyce Doan Howard, Jean Fisk, Ted Sickler, Mike Bliss and Dick and David Dibble.
This year’s cast and crew runs the gamut in age from seventeen to 74 and some of the cast will be recognized from previous stage performances, including Stefan Poost, Adam Ford, Emily Lewis and Duane Naugle.,
The 1980s and into the 1990s were replete with other Broadway classics on the Wyalusing stage, including South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, Brigadoon, Mame and Guys and Dolls. More recent productions included Damn Yankees, the Music Man, Bye-Bye Birdie and a 2019 revival of Guys and Dolls.
Tickets are $15 a person and $13 for seniors and students. You can make reservations online by visiting Wyalusing-Community-Theatre.ticketleap.com/anything-goes or by calling 570-709-7091. At the website go to “Tickets” and reserve your best available seats in the left, center or right seating sections in the auditorium on the date you plan to attend.
