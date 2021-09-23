WAVERLY – A Faith and Finances course is being offered by The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches. All are invited to consider joining in this time together learning about managing finances God’s way.
Sessions will be held Monday evenings from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sept. 13-Nov. 29, at Christian Life Church, 207 Broad St., Waverly. A simple meal is provided from 5:30-6 p.m., followed by a 90-minute session.
Cost is $15 (per individual/couple), refundable with the successful completion of the course.
Contact Marion at (570) 423-6351 or FaithandFinances@thevalleybridge.org to sign up or for more information.
