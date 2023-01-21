ENDLESS MOUNTAINS MAPLE SYRUP PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION: Will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. in the North Orwell Community Hall. We will have a guest speaker, hold our annual meeting, and have our annual Ambassador Competition and Crowning. A lunch will be served for a nominal fee. Welcome to all interested in the maple syrup industry. You do not have to be a member to attend. Please RSVP by Jan. 11 at whiskeyhollowmaple@gmail.com or 484-695-8664.
Sunday, Jan. 22:
COUNTRY GOSPEL PERFORMANCE: 11 a.m., at the Windham Center Community Church located at 35 Church Ln., Rome, Pa — off Route 187 just south of Cotton Hollow Road. Sunday service will feature country gospel music performed by Jacob Gilpin, who is well-known in the church community as he has performed at many area churches. We will be enjoying a dish to pass immediately after the service. Please come out and make a joyful noise and a good time of fellowship. For questions, call Pastor Jeff at 570-423-0023.
FREE MOVIE: 6 p.m. at the North Waverly Chapel located at 40 Route 34 in Waverly. The movie “Lifemark” will be shown for free.
Monday, Jan. 23:
VALLEY CHORUS PRACTICE: 6:30 p.m. at the Kevin Doherty music room at Waverly High School. Please park behind the school.
Thursday, Jan. 26:
FREE COMMUNITY SUPPER: 4 to 6 p.m., at The Church of the Redeemer, located at 201 S. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre. Donations are greatly appreciated.
Saturday, Jan. 28
KIDS CAN’T FIGHT CANCER ALONE POKER TOURNAMENT: 1 to 9 p.m., Troy Vets Club. Annual Texas Hold’em Bounty Tournament to raise money for Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone, a local nonprofit organization. $110 entry fee and only 88 spots. Call 570-529-3295 for more information. Dinner and snacks provided. Cash bar available.
