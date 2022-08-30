Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed Saturday September 3rd and Monday September 5th for the Labor Day Holiday. The library will reopen Tuesday Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.
Does your business or organization make use of Google Workspace? Join us at the library on August 30, 2022 at 5:30pm for a look at various Google Workspace features – and how they can help you in your everyday operations – including Google Workspace Admin Counsel, Google Domains, Google Drive, Gmail, and more! Register ahead to let us know any specific things you would like addressed at this program! We cater the workshop to the needs of those present.
We will read and learn about heroes, both fictional and real- life examples of courageous people. Of course, a take-home mask craft is a must!
On Thursday, September 2nd, we will have the monthly meeting of our Writer’s Workshop at 6:00 pm. Writers of all experience levels and genres are invited to attend!
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 am. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New DVDs recently added to our collection include: The Beatles: Get Back,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
Summer Story Times continue to take place in Howard Elmer Park on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. – this week’s theme is Superheroes!
In the event of inclement weather, we will post alternative plans on Facebook and likely move the Story Time indoors.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00 am -7:30 pm, and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission
of COVID. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
