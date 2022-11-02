Waverly Community Chest celebrates 75th birthday with campaign kickoff

WAVERLY — The Waverly Community Chest Board of Directors recently met to kick off their 2023 Campaign and to announce tickets are now available for their ever popular “People Helping People” fundraiser. This year’s fundraiser will be held on Dec. 10, 2022, at Tomasso’s Restaurant in Waverly, NY. The fun starts at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Each ticket donation of $100 includes dinner for two, a silent auction, and a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000. This event marks the kick-off of the holiday season for many and has also become a cherished tradition that comes every December for others.
The Waverly Community Chest noted their 75th birthday as they planned this year’s fundraiser and campaign kickoff. There was no cake or song to celebrate the milestone birthday, but rather hopes that they continue doing what they do best — helping others. For 2023 the Waverly Community Chest will be raising supplemental funding for the following non-profit agencies; A New Hope Center, Aktion KWEST, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Camp Ahwaga, Carantouan Greenway, Family Resource Center, Open Door Mission/The Red Door, Tinsel & Lights, The Bridge of Penn York Valley, Outreach of Catholic Charities, Waverly Recreation Commission, and the Waverly Rotary Beautification Program.
Without donations from generous individuals and corporate sponsors, the Waverly Community Chest wouldn’t be able to help local community members that are so desperately in need. A heartfelt thank you goes out to Chemung Canal Trust Company, Williams Companies, Vulcraft of New York, Valley Energy, Waverly Liquor and Wine, Elderwood at Waverly, Tioga State Bank, and Stateline Auto Auction for their generous support.
For those wishing to donate to the Waverly Community Chest, please send checks to: Waverly Community Chest, PO Box 844, Waverly, NY 14892, or donate with PAYPAL. Feel free to contact one of the Board of Directors to purchase a ticket to the December fundraiser or call 607-372-6185. Directors include: Dale Barber, Patricia Brunk, Joan Case, Chloe Depew, Cathie Hand, Tom Howe, Renee Kinsley, Jeff Klossner, Tracy Lewis, Kacey Madigan, Jackie Picco, Jill Roberts, Megan Rogers, Jessica Schillmoeller, Deborah Smith-Kennedy, Michele Sisto, Jim Terwilliger, Patricia Ward, Megan Wilbur, Sara Williamson, and Lanette Wood.
Be sure to like and follow the Waverly Community Chest on Facebook to find out more about this non-profit organization. Questions can be directed to waverlycommunitychest@gmail.com.
