SAYRE -- Sayre Public Library is kicking off another round of our Teen Reading Lounge program, an award-winning interactive book club designed exclusively for teens by the Pennsylvania Humanities Council.

Teens at Sayre Public Library will read books by current young adult authors and discuss topics and concerns related to the stories within. Books are free to teens who sign up for the program. Sessions will be held after-hours, meaning that the library will be closed to everyone except Teen Reading Lounge participants at that time. We will also be hosting book discussion sessions via Zoom as well. All participating teens also receive free snacks, art materials, and other fun incentives for participating. Teen Reading Lounge is open to all teens ages 12 to 18. No special knowledge is required to participate, and teens may sign up to participate at any point throughout the program. For more information, call the library at 570-888-2256 or email trlsayre@gmail.com.

Did you know that Sayre Public Library posts a new story, read by our Children’s Librarian, Ms. Shelley, to our Facebook page each Wednesday? Like and follow our Facebook page to see a new story each week!

Our “Spanish Sessions For Kids,” series featuring basic language lessons via Zoom continues on Thursdays from 4:30 to 5 p.m. For Zoom link, email Ms. Shelley at scowder@sayrepl.orgT

Sayre Public Library’s Kindness Club for Kids is looking for help in lifting the winter blues! Kids are invited to stop by the library and visit the children's room any time this month to create a positive message poster for our window display! Children may also create a bookmark to take home and give to a friend or loved one.

Sayre Public Library, along with the eight other libraries in the Bradford County Library System, is now offering checkout of T-Mobile/Franklin T9 Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots. All those who do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program are eligible to take advantage of this program. Wi-Fi Hotspots are checked out for 30 days and an agreement must be signed prior to checkout. For more information contact the library at 570-888-2256 or stop by the circulation desk.

As you gather up your decorations for the holiday season this year, remember Sayre Public Library for those new and gently used decorations that you no longer wish to hold on to. We collect new and gently used decorations for all holidays (Christmas, Halloween, 4th of July, etc.) for our Holiday Decoration Sale fundraiser, to be held Summer 2022. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations except for artificial Christmas trees. Donated decorations may be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours.

Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction titles include: “City of the Dead” by Jonathan Kellerman, “Steal,” by James Patterson and Howard Roughan, and “Invisible,” by Danielle Steel.

Sayre Public Lilbrary has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to the high rates of COVID- 19 transmission within the county, we are requiring patrons to wear masks at all times while in the library. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services.

We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at 570-888-2256 with any questions.