Pictured is Brian Keeler with his painting, “Still Life with Blue Butterfly,” the winner of the Best in Show award in the Everyday Life, Every Day Art regional art show, presented by the Tioga Arts Council and Cloud Croft Studios in Owego.
OWEGO – Everyday Life, Every Day Art (ELEDA) – a juried regional art show presented by Tioga Arts Council (TAC) and Cloud Croft Studios (CCS) – launched its fourth rendition on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at Cloud Croft Studios with awards ceremony and opening night festivities for submitting artists and special guests.
Tioga Arts Council (TAC) and Cloud Croft Studios (CCS) received 184 submissions from 64 artists within 100 miles of Owego. There were 11 Award Categories and $2,650 in prizes. Included in the award categories was the inauguration of the annual Betty Bryden and Tom Canouse Award donated by Suzanne and Michael Poe, owners of Cloud Croft Studio. This year’s award winners are:
Best in Show – “Still Life with Blue Butterfly” by Brian Keeler.
Painting – “Summer Cloud” by Kevin Fahey.
Photography – “Construction Site” by Kim Shienbaum.
Sculpture – “Metropolis Queen” by Andrew N. Fitzsimmons.
Fiber – “Aunt Jemima” by Julie Thurber.
Clay – “Strawberry Field Jar and Pitcher” by Rachel Consolazio.
Wood – “Reliquary” by T. Benjamin Hobbs.
Mixed Media – “Nature’s Tapestry” by Sonji Lee.
Honorable Mentions:
“Feather Your Nest” by Chris Knickerbocker; “California Pince-Nez Brooch, Pince-Nez Lips with Pearls, Pince-Nez Sea Shells” by James Malenda; and The Betty Bryden and Tom Canouse Award – “Late Summer on the Porch” by Laura Jaen Smith.
