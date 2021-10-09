TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) CHAPTER NO. 646, WAVERLY, meets Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St. (use church basement entrance off parking lot). Members may weigh-in between 8:20 and 9:10 a.m., with meeting following weigh-ins. New members from anywhere in the area are encouraged to join us. For more information, please contact Beth at (607) 565-2524 or Sue at (570) 888-4244.
CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT GROUP, sponsored by the Law Offices of Steinbacher, Goodall & Yurchak and the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, will continue to meet virtually at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month throughout the remainder of the year. Anyone taking care of a family member or loved one, be it at home or as a resident of a long-term care facility, are welcome. For information and virtual connection information, call Kathy Morrison at the Law Offices of Steinbacher, Goodall & Yurchak at (570) 746-3844, or Carol Dieffenbach at the Area Agency on Aging at 1 (800) 982-4346 or (570) 265-6121. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB LUNCHEON MEETING will be held Wednesday, Oct. 13 at noon at Airport Seniors Community Hall, Sayre. Bring dish to pass, beverage and tableware. Guests welcome. Call Ginny Malone at (570) 888-3712 for information.
