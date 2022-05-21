Saturday, May 21:
ANNUAL MEETING: Of the South Litchfield (Bumpville) Cemetery Association will be held at the cemetery. There will be a clean-up bee starting at 9 a.m. with the meeting to follow at noon. In case of inclement weather the meeting will be held in Rodney Arnold’s garage. All interested are encouraged to attend.
THE VALLEY CHORUS PRESENTS: “The Valley Chorus Goes to the Movies,” 7 p.m., Athens High School Auditorium. Presale tickets available at the Jolly Farmer in Waverly, Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, online or from any member of Valley Chorus.
Sunday, May 22:
PRAYER SERVICE: 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Waverly, 23 Tioga St., Waverly. Public is invited.
Tuesday, May 24:
SPECIAL MEETING OF WAVERLY PLANNING BOARD: 6 p.m. at the Waverly Village Hall located at 32 Ithaca St. The public is invited to attend.
Wednesday, May 25:
GAME NIGHT: 5 to 7 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Hosted by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Come and enjoy music, light refreshments, and fun games including Scrabble, Pictionary, Yahtzee, Trivia Pursuit, and Dominoes! Please call 607-687-4120 to reserve your seat and place your music requests by May 23.
Thursday, May 26:
GIRLS NIGHT OUT: Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m at the Sayre Theatre. Hosted by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council (BCRAC) and Spalding Memorial Library. Featured movie will be Downton Abbey: A New Era. Come walk the red carpet in your best dress and hat. $15 admission includes small drink and small popcorn. All ticket proceeds go BCRAC. Door prizes and a raffle. Items provided by Spalding Memorial Library.
Friday, May 27:
DIGITAL FRAUD PRESENTATION: 10 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego to learn more about the dangers of digital fraud. Hosted by Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Tioga State Bank will share information on why fraudsters target older adults, phishing, foreign lotteries, post-disaster fraud, Social Security fraud, online buying, and how to verify donations are legitimate. This presentation is free to the public, but registration is required. Please call 607-687-4120 to reserve your seat.
Saturday, May 28:
CHICKEN BARBECUE: 11 a.m. Hosted by VFW Post 5655 and located at Sheddens on Route 14 in Fassett, Pennsylvania.
Wednesday, June 8:
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS MEETING: noon at the Airport Senior Community Hall for their Father’s Day Luncheon. Ladies will make covered dish and desserts for this event. New members welcome.
Thursday, June 16:
PANKCAKE BREAKFAST: Hosted by the Valley Active Living Center in United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St., Athens, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Cost is $5. Includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and orange juice. For more info, call 570-888-2387.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.