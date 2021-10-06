WEST BURLINGTON – These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in September:
Memorials: “Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes” by Pete Hegseth, given in memory of Liston Pepper by Big Pond Lions Club; and “See You at the Campground” by Stephanie and Jeremy Puglisi, given in memory of Liston Pepper and Stella Weed by the French Choppers Camping Club.
Fiction: “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty; “The Burning” by Jonathan Kellerman; “Another Kind of Eden” by James Lee Burke; “Lightning Strike” by William Kent Krueger; “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins; “Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead; “Matrix” by Lauren Groff; “The Man Who Died Twice” by Richard Osman; “Left For Dead” by Sean Parnell; and “The People We Keep” by Allison Larkin.
Non Fiction: “Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy” by Nathaniel Philbrick; “All In” by Billie Jean King; “Hellmira: The Union’s Most Infamous Civil War Prison Camp” by Derek Maxfield; and “This is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan.
Christian fiction: “A Warrior’s Heart” by Misty Beller; and “The Beginning” by Beverly Lewis.
Large Type: “It Had to Be You” by Georgia Clark; “The Forest of Vanishing Stars” by Kristin Harmel; “‘Til I Want No More” by Robin Pearson; and “Is It Any Wonder” by Courtney Walsh.
DVDs: “Black Widow” with Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and Rachel Weisz; Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” with Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, and Gal Gadot; “Cruella” with Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, and Mark Strong; “F9: The Fast Saga” with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster; and “The Boss Baby: Family Business” (animated) with Alec Baldwin and James Marsden.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the library at (570) 297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org. Like us on Facebook!
