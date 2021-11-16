Sayre:
Upcoming events at Sayre Library:
• This Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 3:30-7:30 p.m. we will have Adult Craft Bags available for pickup at the library. Email acaplan@sayrepl.org to reserve yours.
• This Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m., guest presenter Marty Borko will share his program, “Bones: What Can Bones Tell Us?” This program will explore the basics of our skeleton, its adaptations, and other tidbits, and will be held outdoors at the library.
• This Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m., we will be holding our virtual story hour on Zoom. This week’s story hour theme is “Musical Instruments!” Join Ms. Shelley for fun interactive stories and activities. Take-home craft packs that feature four crafts that go with this month’s story hour themes are available for pickup in the vestibule of the library. For Zoom link, email scowder@sayrepl.org.
• This Thursday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., we will have Basic Tech Support available. Do you have a laptop computer, tablet, e-reader or phone? Are you wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools.
• This Thursday, Nov. 18 at 4:30 p.m., Ms. Shelley will be offering “Spanish Sessions,” featuring basic language lessons for kids via Zoom. For Zoom link, check our Facebook page or email Ms. Shelley at scowder@sayrepl.org.
• This Thursday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m., Sayre Public Library will present “A Whisper, A Yell, A Roar: A Presentation on White Allyship,” via Zoom. Contact acaplan@sayrepl.org for information on how to access this virtual program.
• This Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library will host a virtual information session on Learning Libby. Libby is an app that can be downloaded for free from the Apple App or Google Play store, or via the Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Edge browser, and used to access thousands of e-books and audiobooks with a valid library card, all at no cost to the user. Email acaplan@sayrepl.org for the link to this virtual information session.
• On Monday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m., Sayre Public Library will present the workshop “Actively Living Anti-Racist,” via Zoom. Contact acaplan@sayrepl.org for information on how to access this virtual program.
Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will reopen for regular hours on Saturday, Nov. 27.
Save the Date for a Virtual Visit with Santa! Sayre Public Library will be hosting a Zoom visit with Santa at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Participating children will be able to pick up a gift bag from Santa at the library prior to the event.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction titles include: “Over My Dead Body,” by Jeffrey Archer, “Whiplash,” by Janet Dailey, and “19 Yellow Moon Road,” by Fern Michaels.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570) 888-2256 with any questions.
