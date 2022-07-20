SAYRE — Robert Packer Hospital recently announced births at the hospital.

  • Born to Jaclyn Bidlack and Adam Zimmer of Waverly, a baby boy, Fisher, on June 29.
  • Born to Shayla Lyons and Shane Rockwell of Elmira, a baby boy, Quade, on July 3.
  • Born to Monica Borrero and Aaron Boss of Towanda, a baby boy, Aaron Lee Jr., on July 4. Born to Saranoelle Golden and Damian Wells of Towanda, a baby boy, Jesse James, on July 4.
  • Born to Taylor and Travis Kline of Troy, a baby boy, Treyton Sauer, on July 8.
  • Born to Chelsie Fuller and Dylan Hartman of Barton, a baby girl, Rylee Eleanor, on July 8. Born to Abigail Spear and Asa Snodgrass of Wysox, a baby boy, Ryder, on July 9.
  • Born to Tressa Douglas and Jason Zenowicz of Rome, a baby boy, Kaiden Matthew, on July 9.
  • Born to Tiffany Underwood of Barton, a baby girl, Lilley Jane, a baby girl, on July 11.
  • Born to Brittnee and Alan Folk of Waverly, a baby boy, Samuel Morris, on July 11.
  • Born to Bristal Preston and Caleb Lane of Athens, a baby boy, Chase, on July 12.
  • Born to Melissa Casterline and Darren Counterman of Waverly, a baby girl, Autumn Rose, on July 12.

