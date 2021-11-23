Pictured is the GloryWay Quartet, which will be performing on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Ave. Admission is free; a love offering will be taken to support the group’s ministry.
SAYRE – GloryWay Quartet will perform on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church at 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre.
GloryWay was founded in Mansfield, Ohio, by lead singer, Justin Crank. Raised on good old-fashioned gospel music, Justin developed a love for four-part harmony. What began as four friends singing around town was blessed by God and has blossomed into a powerful full-time ministry.
GloryWay travels over 60,000 miles annually, all across the United States. The group has participated in numerous showcases at the National Quartet Convention. In 2017 and 2018, they were nominated for “Sunrise Quartet of the Year” for SGN Scoops Diamond Awards, taking home the honor in 2018. GloryWay has also been named Southern Gospel Artist of the Year by Southern Gospel New York. They were honored guests on the nationally syndicated radio program “Paul Heil and the Gospel Greats” and have been able to perform at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., many times over the years. They look forward to each and every opportunity to share their ministry. Each performance is sure to delight and encourage all to listen.
Call (570) 888-2683 for more information. Admission is free. A love offering will be received to support their music ministry.
