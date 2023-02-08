Farmers Care (Food Check-Out) is one of Bradford/Sullivan County farm bureau women’s committee programs. Snack items, personal care products, paper, laundry and cleaning products are just a few of the things on this years’ “Wish List” for the Ronald McDonald House in Danville. The event illustrates a farmer’s dedication to growing healthy and affordable food and our commitment to helping neighbors in need.
Restocking the pantry for the House in Danville is our goal for this our 25th year. The pantry is looking pretty bare by now.
The house is a place where families know they are not alone because there are people who care about their well-being. It is a welcome “home away from home” for parents with critically ill children in the hospital and/or adults being treated at the hospital.
In 2022, the House actually was able to come after the pandemic. They saw nearly 5000 guests with many weeks being full with families. Currently, they are working on a remodeling project. The House has been painted inside and new flooring is being installed.
The Family Room inside Children’s Hospital is open. There is a kitchenette area with snacks and drinks. There is also a napping area with two sleep rooms with restrooms for families to use.
They were also able to host Camp Dost in 2022. This is a camp for children that have cancer. It is held at Camp Victory in Millville, Pa. There were over 40 campers with everyone happy that camp returned.
Collecting items for the House will begin on February 1st and end on March 10. All items will be delivered to the house on March 14. The “Wish List” will be included in this article. Due to the immune suppressed families that they serve, food expiration dates need to be good for at least six months. Drop-Off sites will also be listed here too.
If you wish to be put on our Drop-Off List or have donations to pick up, please contact Barbara Warburton (Sullivan County) at 570-924-3984 or Kathy Yoachim (Bradford County) at 570-395-3462.
Thank you for supporting such a wonderful event.
Food Products
- Snack Items (Cookies, Fruit Snacks, Individually Packaged Crackers, Chips, & Pretzels)
- Microwavable Meals
- Cooking Oil
- BBQ Sauce, Salad Dressings, Mayo, Relish
- Baking Mixes (Cakes, Cookies)
- Canned Icing
- Single Serve Cereal Boxes
- Pasta
Personal Care Products
- Manicure Items – Clippers, Nail Files
- Hair Brushes & Combs
- Paper Products
- 8oz Solo Cups
- Toilet Paper
- 12oz Insulated Cups with Lids
- Heavy Duty Paper Plates
Laundry Products
- Good Quality Laundry Baskets
- HG Detergents (No Pods)
Cleaning Products
- Automatic Dishwasher Detergent (Pods)*
- Dawn Dish Detergent
- Brillo
- Stainless Steel Cleaning Wipes
- Sponges
- Simple Green
- Clorox All-Purpose Spray
- Angled Indoor Broom
- Mr. Clean Magic Erasers
- Scrubbing Bubbles Bathroom Cleaner
Office Supplies
- All-Purpose Copier/Printer Paper (8.5x11)*
- Toner Cartridges-Hewlett Packard Laser Jet Printers (Laser Jet Pro MFP M22dn, Color LI M651, Laser Jet 700 Color MFP M775, Laser Jet Pro M501dn)
- Packing Tape
Miscellaneous
- Batteries (Duracell & Energizer, AAA-AA)
- Non-stick Frying Pans
- Large Plastic Storage Bins
- Microfiber Cloths
Gift Cards
- Amazon
- Wal-Mart
- Cole’s Hardware
- Giant
- Weis
- Target
We ask that all donated gift cards be usable in the Danville and Bloomsburg areas.
Tabs
- As an on-going fundraiser, we collect product tabs and recycle them. All of the proceeds from this collection are used to offset operational costs.
Volunteers
- The Family Room is in need of individuals to volunteer their time. The volunteer schedule is quite flexible and can accommodate busy schedules.
Drop-off sites:
BRADFORD COUNTY:
- TOWANDA — Bradford County Action, Inc. — 500 William St; St. Agnes School — 102 3rd St.; Angela Resavage 323 Golden Mile Rd.; Courthouse Commissioners’ Office 301 Main St., Flynn Beverage Inc. 396 Golden Mile Road; Gannon Associates 24 Main St.
- CANTON — Canton Sentinel; Canton and area Churches; Canton H.S. FFA 509 E. Main St.
- TROY – First Citizens Community Bank 1133 W. Main St.
- WYSOX — Bradford County Conservation Stoll Center — 200 Lake Rd.; Claverack Rural Electric Coop 32750 Rte. 6
- WYALUSING — Wyalusing High School Leo Club; PS Bank – 42621 Rte. 6
- NEATH – Neath Welsh Congregational Church
- POTTERVILLE — Northeast VFW Post 6824 — 1468 Haighs Pond Road
- LITTLE MEADOWS — Little Meadows Community Independent Bible Church
- HERRICKVILLE – United Methodist Church
- WEST WARREN — First Congregational Church
- NORTH ORWELL — North Orwell Union Church
- ULSTER — Union Valley Mennonite Church
- EAST SMITHFIELD — East Smithfield Hardware — 491 Main St.
- ATHENS – Athens High School FFA; PIVOT Physical Therapy 116 Walnut St.; Gannon Associates 315 S. Main St.
TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y.
- NICHOLS — Nichols United Methodist Church — 122 Bliven St.
- WAVERLY – Kinsley Chiropractic – 551 Broad St.
