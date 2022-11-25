Waverly Free Library is excited to announce its upcoming events!
We are hoping to grow our newest program “Babies & Books.” This is a weekly program held on Thursday’s at 10 a.m. It is a modified version of Toddler Time with more focus on music and movement.
Toddler Time has moved to a slightly new time slot. It is now held weekly on Thursdays beginning at 10:30 a.m. We plan to continue the format as usual with shorter books, music, and group play.
For the next three weeks, story time will be moved to 12:15 p.m. beginning on Dec. 1 and ending Dec. 15.
The theme for this upcoming week at our story time events is “Cakes & Desserts!”
Fall Reading ends on Nov. 30. Ask us about earning tokens towards our book vending machine for kids and teens! Our winter reading program will begin on Jan. 1.
Teen and Adult Art Club will be on Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The project for this month will be squeegee art. We recommend you bring an art shirt or apron, as we will be working with paint.
The Waverly Free Library Writing Club is working on poetry. The next meeting will be held at the library on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 6 to 7 p.m. The club is open to everyone of all ages. The club is designed to exchange ideas, learn more about poetry, meet fellow writers, and ultimately have fun.
The club leader is Pat Miran, who has an online blog entitled 2talkhorses.com. The upcoming meeting will consist of sharing poems written during the month, favorite poems people wish to share, and learning poetry forms. We will briefly review the information covered last month; analyzing further how to write a Villanelle and Kyrielle poem. Then we will move on to a new poetry form called Limerick.
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892. (607) 565-9341.
