CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will meet Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Epiphany School Music Room. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. This week’s topic is “Divine Revelation: Scripture, Tradition and Authority in the Church,” presented by John Schoonover. Access is through the door at the back of the school; parking available in back of school. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated.

MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. Anyone interested is welcome; the only basic skill needed is tying a knot. Anyone interested in working or donating, call Pam at (570) 423-1712, Gloria at (570) 888-0885, or the church office at (570) 888-2241.

Recommended for you

Load comments