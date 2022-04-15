OWEGO — Finding breast cancer early can help save lives. Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is proud to partner with Lourdes to make it easier to get your annual mammogram. The Lourdes “Mammo on the Move” Mobile Mammography Van will provide digital screening mammograms at Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 110 Central Ave, Owego on Thursday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You are eligible to use the van for breast screening if you are age 40 or older, have no current breast problems or symptoms, and have no history of breast surgery, or had a biopsy over one year ago with benign results and no further problems. You do not have to be a patient of Lourdes and your results can be sent to the health care provider of your choice. Insured and uninsured women are welcome. No referral is needed. Appointments may be made by calling 607-798-5723. To find out if you are eligible for low- or no-cost screenings, call the Cancer Services program at 607-778-3900.
Tioga Opportunities, Inc. also provides confidential and compassionate family planning, women’s health care, and wellness education. We offer a sliding scale fee dependent on income and household size. Same day appointments are often available. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 607-687-5333 or visit www.tiogaopp.org/family-planning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.