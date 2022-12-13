Spalding Memorial Library News
Library News: Week of Dec. 12 to Dec. 17, 2022.
On Tuesday’s from 6 to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques.
Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Whether you are 10 or 110 join us on Wednesday, Dec. 14. for Gaming Club! Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group! We look forward to seeing you from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 14!
All are welcome to join us for our Adult Book Clubs at 1 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 15. Choose any Holiday book to read and come chat about it with yummy holiday snacks! Questions, call the Library at 570-888-7117!
Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, Dec.15 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream Christmas stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.
Join us for stories, songs, and a craft on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. This week Ms. Jess will read Christmas stories. We will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session. Grab & Go Crafts are available at the library while supplies last. Stop in to pick up a craft bag for your child!
Waverly Free Library News
Waverly Free Library is excited to announce its upcoming events!
We are hoping to grow our newest program “Babies & Books.” This is a weekly program held on Thursday’s at 10 a.m. It is a modified version of Toddler Time with more focus on music and
Movement. Toddler Time is held weekly on Thursday’s beginning at 10:30 a.m. We plan to continue the format as usual with shorter books, music, and group play.
For the next week, story time will be moved to 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 15. Beginning Dec. 22, we will be returning to our regular story time 11:15 a.m to 12 p.m.
The theme for this upcoming week at our story time events is “Music!”
Fall Reading was a huge success, and we would like to say how proud we are of all of our reading participants! Our winter reading program will begin on Jan. 1. Packets for winter reading will be available in the next couple of weeks. Stay tuned!
Kids Art Club will be Tuesday, Dec. 13, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and we will be creating squeegee art.
Registration is not required.
Join us to celebrate the start of a new season with a “Wonderful Winter Time” on Saturday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This exciting event will feature live keyboard music by Vanessa Woodring, hot cocoa, and holiday craft making! This event would be most suitable for adults and older children.
The Waverly Library Writing Club is working on writing, in any form from memoir, short story, and poetry to non-fiction. The next meeting will be held at the library from 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20. The club is open to everyone of all ages. The group is organized as a club, designed to exchange ideas, learn more about writing, meet fellow writers, and ultimately have fun. The club leader is Pat Miran who has an online blog entitled 2talkhorses.com. The upcoming meeting will consist of sharing our experiences and ideas as writers, sharing favorite quotes from authors, learning poetry forms, and a short writing exercise. We will briefly review the information covered last month and limericks written by members. A new poetry form will be introduced called Found Poetry. Then we will move to an open discussion and exchange ideas.
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892. (607) 565-9341.
Sayre Public Library News
Sayre Public Library’s Weekly Story Times continue at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday’s in the month of December! Families are invited to come meet Miss Gwen, our new Youth Services Librarian, and to enjoy stories, songs, and activities. We will be reading books and doing crafts related to our weekly topic!
On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 12 p.m., all are invited to explore early-American history during an online afternoon conversation with Pulitzer Prize winning historian Nicole Eustace as she discusses her 2022 award winning book Covered With Night: A Story of Murder and Indigenous Justice in Early America.
On the eve of a major treaty conference between Iroquois leaders and European colonists in the distant summer of 1722, two white fur traders attacked an Indigenous hunter and left him for dead near Conestoga, Pennsylvania. Though virtually forgotten today, this act of brutality set into motion a remarkable series of criminal investigations and cross — cultural negotiations that challenged the definition of justice in early America.
In Covered with Night, Dr. Eustace reconstructs the crime and its aftermath, bringing us into the overlapping worlds of white colonists and Indigenous peoples in this formative period. Virtual Author Talks can be accessed via the S ayre Public Library website or at the web address https://libraryc.org/sayrepl
Families are invited to stop in to the library during Sayre Business Association’s annual Christmas Stroll on Thursday, Dec.15 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. we will have cocoa and cookies and a Christmas tree craft to make at the library or take home!
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
Join us Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. for a No-Sew Sock Snowman craft! A limited number of supplies are available, so register ahead to save your spot! This project is best suited for adults and teens. If you have any questions, contact Basil at bbacorn@sayrepl.org.
Save the Date for upcoming programming at Sayre Public Library! Area quilter Cindy Holdridge will be visiting on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m. to talk about her forty years of quilt-making. She will be showing both antique quilts and quilts of her own creation which showcase the country’s history.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New Christian fiction includes “A Lancaster County Christmas,” by Suzanne Woods Fisher, “Christmas at the Amish Bakeshop,” by Shelley Shepard Gray, and “A Plain and Fancy Christmas,” by Cynthia Keller.
Sayre Public Library is open for service Monday’s, Wednesday’s, and Friday’s 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday’s and Thursdays’ 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
